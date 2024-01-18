‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ trailer shows Shahid-Kriti’s robot romance

The trailer for “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” has finally graced our screens. Featuring a star-studded cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra, the film is poised to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

The sneak peek into this much-anticipated flick transports viewers into a romantic realm governed by the charismatic pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Their on-screen chemistry crackles with a delightful fusion of humor, romance, and pure entertainment.

The film, aptly labeled as an ‘Impossible Love Story,’ introduces Kriti Sanon in the intriguing role of a robot. As the narrative unfolds, the plot takes unexpected twists and turns, navigating the complexities of relationships and family dynamics when Shahid Kapoor’s character discovers the robotic nature of his love interest, who remarkably resembles a genuine human.

The unconventional love saga between a carefree young man and a robot promises to captivate audiences with its unique narrative. Notably, Shahid Kapoor’s return to the quintessential romantic comedy-drama genre, portraying a charming chocolate boy, adds an extra layer of excitement for fans who have eagerly awaited such a role from the talented actor.

The film’s title, inspired by a popular track, was unveiled earlier this month, triggering a significant surge in buzz on social media platforms. The excitement surrounding this romantic drama has been palpable, with fans eagerly anticipating the on-screen magic created by the ensemble cast.

As the release date of February 9 approaches, cinephiles can look forward to immersing themselves in the enchanting world of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” With a stellar cast, a fresh and unconventional storyline, and the promise of laughter, romance, and entertainment, this film is poised to be a cinematic treat for audiences seeking a break from the ordinary.

Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon take you on a journey through the uncharted territories of love and laughter.