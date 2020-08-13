On Wednesday, the makers of the much-anticipated film Sadak 2 finally dropped the trailer. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt, the trailer of the film has managed to evoke a mixed reaction from the audience. While the trailer is trending on No 1 spot on YouTube, it has broken the record after getting over 5.2 million dislikes. Amidst all this, team Kangana Ranaut, which is famous for their vocal nature, has taken a dig at the power-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, claiming that their “time is up”. They have also taken a jibe at director R Balki, who had recently commented that there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia in Bollywood.

Taking a jibe at his comment along with Ranbir and Alia, team Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and claimed that the filmmaker is “hiding” post Sadak 2’s trailer launch.

Kangana’s team further commented on Ranbir and Alia’s acting skills as they retweeted a fan reaction on Sadak 2 trailer.

Post Sadak 2’s trailer launch, Kangana’s team wrote, “Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up (sic).”

Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia 😂sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai, both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up 👍 https://t.co/XGzPytDcd2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

A day back, Kangana’s team had tweeted about removing the word ‘guru’ from the trailer of Sadak 2 and claimed that it has been added to “spread religious hate and prejudice in Bharat.”

Nice observation, can they replace Guru with Maulavi and Kailash scandal with Macca scandal?Does Sadhus lynchings have something to do with these prejudices? Why Pankistani Pimps are allowed to spread religious hate and prejudices in Bharat? -KR #Sadak2 #sadak2trailer https://t.co/cZUvqXftzu — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt, who is also a part of Sadak 2, has reacted to the massive amount of dislikes on Sadak 2 trailer and claimed that both lovers and haters are the two sides of the same coin. Further, she expressed gratitude towards them as they gave their valuable time to the trailer and ensured it trends.

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is slated to release on August 28.