Kusha Kapila reveals shocking deadline behind her divorce announcement

Influencer-turned-actress Kusha Kapila, who made headlines last year with her announcement of a divorce from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia, has shared more details about the emotional and unexpected way the news was revealed.

In a recent appearance on the podcast ‘Moment of Silence’, Kusha opened up about the pressure they faced to go public with their separation.

The couple, who had been together for over a decade, announced their divorce with a heartfelt statement, explaining their mutual decision to part ways.

The statement emphasized that while the decision was tough, they both felt it was the right one for where they were in life. It also highlighted their deep respect for the bond they shared and their commitment to co-parenting their pet dog, Maya.

However, Kusha Kapila revealed that the announcement came much sooner than they had planned. She explained that a media outlet had given them a tight deadline to either confirm or deny the rumors, threatening to publish the story if they didn’t respond.

“We had to give that news out because a news publication gave us a deadline that ‘We are giving you two days to either confirm it or deny it, and on the third day, we are going to carry the story,'” Kusha shared.

The couple had hoped to keep their separation private, but things changed when someone spotted them at the court, and news of their divorce began to leak.

Despite their efforts, the pressure from the media forced them to publicly address the situation. Kusha expressed that she wanted the news to come from them directly rather than through external sources, although she acknowledged that the publication was simply doing its job.

Kusha’s career continues to thrive. She recently appeared in the movie ‘Thank You For Coming’ and the show ‘Life Hill Gayi’.