Tabu, Kareena, Kriti trained by ex-air hostesses for ‘Crew’ role

With the countdown to the release of ‘Crew’ ticking away, the anticipation among fans for Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon’s latest venture is soaring. The trailer and tunes of the film have already ignited excitement, especially for the trio’s portrayal as air hostesses.

As the big day approaches, the frenzy surrounding the movie is hitting new peaks. Audiences are eager to embark on what promises to be a thrilling and entertaining journey. Adding to the excitement, writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra recently spilled the beans on a fascinating aspect of the actresses’ preparation for their roles.

According to the dynamic duo, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti underwent specialized training sessions conducted by former cabin crew members. The actresses delved deep into their characters, ensuring authenticity through meticulous attention to detail and constant interaction with the training team.

This insight into the actresses’ dedication to their roles only amplifies the anticipation for ‘Crew’. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film, produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, promises to be a cinematic treat.

With just a couple of days left until its release on March 29th, 2024, fans are counting down the minutes to witness Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti’s stellar performances unfold on the silver screen. ‘Crew’ is shaping up to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, and audiences can hardly wait to buckle up for this exhilarating ride.