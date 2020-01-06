Unprecedented violence was witnessed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring many.

At least 34 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh — who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod — were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

The Delhi Police has reportedly identified some of the masked assailants and a complaint has been filed. The mob was seen carrying hammers, iron rods, sledgehammers and stones in videos and photographs that emerged out of the JNU campus.

Following the unprecedented violence, people from Bollywood personalities including Reema Kagti, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimrat Kaur, among many others have condemned the attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

Here’s what the celebrities have to say:

Reema Kagti wrote, “ I stand with the students and people of India. Shame on the government of India for their brutality and barbarism. #JNU #AMU #Jamiya #NoToNRC #NoToCAA (sic).”

Mahesh Bhatt penned, “ It’s here! Fascism has come to India in the name of national security. Time to shed our toxic silences and speak against it in one voice (sic).”

Rajkummar Rao wrote, “ What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence (sic).”

Manoj Bajpayee also wrote, “Cruel…horrific…..scary..images from JNU are very disturbing. It should be condemned in no uncertain words. No democracy should allow colleges and universities to be so unsafe that goons can enter at will at any time to hurt and intimidate (sic).”

Nimrat Kaur tweeted,” Disgusted with the cancerous India we wake up to every single day. What’s next? Who’s next? Where’s next? We’re yet to heal from all the recent horrific atrocities and new ones just bulldoze their way right in. Sickened to disbelief. #JamiaMilia #UP #JNU #India (sic).”

Sharing a newspaper clipping about the attack, Twinkle Khanna tweeted, “India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all (sic).”

Actress Taapsee Pannu too shared a photograph of the same clipping and wrote, “Sums it all For everyone who refuses to look at it, acknowledge it let’s wait till your house burns down (sic).”

Kriti Sanon also wrote, “ It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up and terrorised by masked cowards!! The constant blame game! Stooping so low for political agendas! Violence is never a solution! How have we become so inhuman (sic).”

Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents (sic).”

Tahir Raj Bhasin also tweeted, “Attempting to shut down student voices of dissent with violence is the death of democracy (sic).”

Anurag Basu wrote, “Organised attack on the students because what they say, do or believe in?! Since when has having an opinion a crime in modern India! Cover your faces, the world is looking at you….#SOSJNU (sic).”

In another tweet, Basu wrote: Only credible voice of resistance and opposition left in this country are students, You’ll not be able to muzzle this voice. Keep trying. #JNUattack (sic).”

Amyra Dastur wrote, “So this is what it’s c’me to? Beating up students and teachers with steel rods! Shutting off Street lights! Masked Extremists destroying everything in their path and the Police stand idle! India will not be ruled by Gundagiri! #IStandWithJNU (sic).”

Saiyami Kher also said, “What happened in #JNU is appalling, horrific and heartbreaking. Policies, religion, ideology nothing matters and cannot justify violence. We are Indians first. These cowardly masked attackers need to be punished #JNUAttack #JNUViolence (sic).”