Taapsee Pannu opens up about her journey and what fills her with pride

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu stands out not just for her acting prowess but for her inspiring journey and the pride she takes in her work. Known for her versatility and resilience, Taapsee has made a mark in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, continuously breaking barriers and setting new standards.

One of her standout roles has been in the film “Haseen Dillruba,” which has now evolved into a franchise with its upcoming sequel, “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.” Taapsee’s portrayal in these films, coupled with her unique saree styles, has made her a trailblazer as she shoulders a major franchise—something rarely seen with female leads in the industry.

Adding to her impressive filmography, Taapsee starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Dunki,” a performance that showcased her ability to hold her own even alongside Bollywood’s biggest stars. Her role in this film further cemented her status as a formidable actor in the industry.

In a recent interview, Taapsee was asked what fills her with pride—love, life, family, or career? Her response was candid and inspiring: “It is easy for me to feel happy or proud. When I say yes to a movie that nobody wants me to do and I end up doing it, and it works… that makes me proud. Or even when there’s a film which nobody thought I could pull off, it fills me with pride.”

Reflecting on her career journey, Taapsee elaborated, “I think for a lot of films, I have not really been the first choice. For example, when ‘Haseen Dillruba’ happened, I think people didn’t really expect to see me in that avatar. When they cast me in ‘Dunki,’ I don’t think anybody really expected me to be in that kind of film because I really don’t have access to or had been a part of that circle. So, these are the kind of things that make me feel proud that ‘okay you’ve probably done something right to reach here where you have’.”

As fans eagerly await her next projects, Taapsee continues to work on an exciting lineup of films, including “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba” and “Khel Khel Mein.” With several unannounced films also in the pipeline, Taapsee’s career trajectory remains as dynamic and inspiring as ever.

Taapsee Pannu’s journey is a testament to hard work, resilience, and the courage to take on roles that others might shy away from. Her story is one of breaking norms and redefining success in the film industry, making her a true icon for aspiring actors everywhere.