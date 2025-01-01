Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s secret court wedding photo: Check out

Mathias Boe, the former badminton star, shared a heartwarming, never-before-seen photo with actress Taapsee Pannu as he bid farewell to 2024.

The black-and-white image captured a special moment: the couple signing their wedding papers. Along with the picture, Mathias penned an emotional message, marking a significant milestone in his life.

“2024 is coming to an end. A really happening year for me, one of the most eventful years of my life. A girlfriend that became my wife, and a family that became bigger. I wish everyone a very happy New Year blessed with the love from your family and friends,” he wrote.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in March. While their wedding was kept private, Taapsee recently revealed during an appearance at an event that they had actually registered their marriage in December 2023.

“People were unaware of our wedding this year because we didn’t make a public announcement. We actually got married last December. Our anniversary is coming up soon. We just signed the papers then, and if I hadn’t mentioned it today, no one would have known,” she explained.

The couple’s journey began in 2013, when they first met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League. Mathias Boe was playing for the Awadhe Warriors, based in Lucknow, while Taapsee was the brand ambassador for the Hyderabad Hotshots.

As 2024 comes to a close, Taapsee continues to shine in her career. She reprised her role as Rani Kashyap in the successful sequel of ‘Haseen Dillruba’ last year and is now filming for ‘Gandhari’.

Meanwhile, Mathias, having retired from professional badminton, enjoys a quieter life.