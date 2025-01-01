Anurag Kashyap took acting jobs to fund daughter Aaliyah’s wedding

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of renowned Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently exchanged vows with her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a celebration that was both intimate and grand. The wedding, held in Mumbai, brought together close family and friends to witness the couple’s special day.

The joyous occasion was filled with emotional moments, including Shane’s tearful reaction as Aaliyah walked down the aisle. The couple later shared their first official wedding photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their magical day.

Advertisement

However, behind the glitz and glamour, Anurag Kashyap candidly shared the challenges of hosting such an extravagant event for daughter.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that the wedding expenses rivaled the budget of some of his smaller films. To meet the costs, he took on acting roles, acknowledging that it wasn’t easy as an independent filmmaker to fund such a lavish celebration.

Despite the hurdles, he expressed relief and calm now that the wedding is over, calling it a milestone that brought immense joy to his family.

Looking ahead, Kashyap plans to take a step back from his typically hectic schedule. Speaking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’, he revealed that 2025 will be a year of self-care and personal growth.

After a whirlwind year filled with directing, acting, and wedding planning, the filmmaker is ready to focus on rejuvenation.

“I’ve been running on empty,” he admitted, adding that he intends to take a break from directing to relax and immerse himself in watching films. Kashyap emphasized the importance of nurturing his well-being after a demanding year.

The wedding marked a new chapter for Aaliyah and Shane, as well as for Kashyap, who now looks forward to slowing down and enjoying life’s simpler pleasures.