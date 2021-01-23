Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things lets her maintaion the thrill and passion of her job.

From a suave and independent officegoing woman to ethnicwear to donning a smart look in short hair and glasses, Swara dons various avatars in the five-episode horror comedy series.

“The idea is to try things you haven’t done before, for me — it keeps the thrill and passion of the job alive,” Swara said.

“I tried out multiple looks for ‘Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai’ and it was quite exciting. I wanted to try chopping my hair for the close crop look, but I was shooting for other projects and it wasn’t possible. So, I tried about five wigs and different eye colours to master this look, and there’s an interesting twist to why I am looking this way, you should watch the show to know more,” she added.

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai also stars Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar and Ashish Verma. It is currently streaming on MX Player.