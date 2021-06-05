Actress Swara Bhasker will be part of a project with singer Krsna Solo after almost a decade when they work together in the upcoming short film “Dobara Alvida”.

Swara’s role as Payal Jassi Gill became popular in Aanand L. Rai’s 2011 release “Tanu Weds Manu”, which featured Krsna’s hit song “Rangrez”.

“A song always elevates the visuals we see on screen and the song for ‘Dobara Alvida’ is an absolutely soulful melody that will instantly tug at your heartstrings. Coming together with Krsna after ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ feels great as he is a very talented singer. Trust him to capture the true essence of the film,” said Swara.

Directed by Shashank Shekhar Singh, “Dobara Alvida” also features Gulshan Deviah and will release on June 8.