While conspiracy theories run amok in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty has been allegedly termed as the main accused on several platforms. On Thursday, the actress, in an interview with a news channel, opened up about her relationship with the late actor. She has also spoken up about how her father as well as the building’s watchman have been subjected to harassment by the media. Besides that, the actress has also reportedly asked for police protection after her father was allegedly mobbed by a few media persons.

Extending her support to Rhea Chakraborty, actress Swara Bhasker talked about the kind of trials the actress was subjected to. She wrote, “I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media.. Shame on us for being a toxic voyueristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria (sic).”

The actress has now once again defended Rhea after the latter spoke up on her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and other related aspects. Meanwhile, the latter in one of her interviews has responded to Patna DGP’s statement on her “aukat”. Rhea replied to this by stating that her “aukat” was that Sushant loved her. Swara has also responded to this by using the emojis of clapping hands in one of her tweets.