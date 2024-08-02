Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in Paris Olympics 2024, receives Bollywood cheers

The Indian film industry has been abuzz with excitement following Swapnil Kusale with remarkable bronze medal win in the men’s 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 1. Kusale’s achievement has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from Bollywood stars, each celebrating his historic victory.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to express her admiration, posting, “Another incredible feat, what an amazing performance @swapnil_kusale. You’ve made India proud.” Her sentiments were echoed by Sidharth Malhotra, who shared, “You’ve made India proud! Congratulations on adding another medal to the bag!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined in the celebrations, sharing a post featuring Kusale’s picture adorned with claps and Indian flag emojis. Kiara Advani, too, extended her warm congratulations, acknowledging the significance of Kusale’s win.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was quick to share his praise, writing on Instagram, “Another day, another bronze for India!! Congratulations!! @swapnil_kusale.” Other notable figures such as Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Babu also expressed their admiration for Kusale’s achievement.

Kusale’s triumph in the men’s 50m rifle 3P event is historic as he becomes the first Indian shooter to win a medal in this category. With a final score of 451.4, Swapnil Kusale secured third place, marking India’s third medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics. His journey to the podium was marked by a strong performance in the final, despite finishing seventh in the qualification round. Fellow Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also competed but did not advance past the qualification stage.

Kusale’s win not only highlights his personal achievement but also underscores a significant milestone for Indian shooting sports. As the first Indian to medal in this particular event, his accomplishment echoes not just within the film industry but across the nation.