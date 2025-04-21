‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ teaser: Pulkit Samrat & Isabelle Kaif spark cross-cultural romance

Get ready for a sweet dose of romance, comedy, and cultural fusion because ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ just dropped its teaser—and it’s got all the makings of a feel-good hit.

The upcoming film stars Pulkit Samrat and newcomer Isabelle Kaif (yes, Katrina Kaif’s sister making her Bollywood debut!), and it’s shaping up to be a heartwarming story that celebrates love across borders.

Think vibrant visuals, charming banter, and a plot that mixes laughter with just the right touch of feels.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ tells the tale of two very different people falling in love in a world where cultures often clash—but here, they dance together.

The teaser gives us a peek into this colourful universe where tradition meets modernity, and East meets West, all wrapped in the spirit of unity and acceptance.

Pulkit shared the ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ teaser on Instagram with the caption: “Two souls. Two cultures. One love story.”

It sets the tone perfectly for what’s to come. From the teaser alone, it looks like this rom-com is not just aiming for laughs—it’s also throwing in a subtle message about inclusion, acceptance, and finding common ground through love.

Isabelle Kaif makes her much-awaited Bollywood debut, and fans are already curious to see her on-screen chemistry with Pulkit.

Alongside them, the film also features a solid supporting cast—Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, Meghna Malik, the late Rituraj Singh, and veteran actor Arun Bali, to name a few.

Produced by a team of big names—Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao—the film comes in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and several production houses including Endemol Shine India and Insite India.

The film will release release in cinemas on May 16, 2025.