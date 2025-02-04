Pulkit Samrat makes a power-packed OTT debut in Netflix’s thrilling ‘Glory’!

Pulkit Samrat is gearing up for a thrilling new chapter in his career as he makes his much-anticipated OTT debut in Netflix’s upcoming action-packed series, ‘Glory’.

The high-octane thriller blends sports with crime, offering viewers a suspense-filled ride full of intense drama, action, and emotional depth.

In ‘Glory’, Pulkit Samrat takes on a transformative role as a boxer, showcasing his dedication to the craft with a remarkable physical and emotional makeover that has generated buzz.

Speaking about his first OTT venture, Pulkit shared his excitement: “This is my first outing in the OTT space, and I’m thrilled to be in the hands of such great creators. Karan Anshuman is one of the best in the business, and we are all excited for what’s to come.”

The plot centers around Raghubir Singh, a seasoned and revered boxing coach. He reconnects with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi, after their lives shatter in a brutal attack.

As family tensions and past conflicts resurface, the stakes rise higher. The pursuit of Olympic glory intertwines with a world of deadly secrets, dangerous rivalries, and the thirst for revenge. This propels the characters toward a series of intense confrontations.

‘Glory’ is production of Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Atomic Films, ensuring a high-quality production.

The show features a standout ensemble cast. That includes Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma, and Suvinder Vicky, each playing key roles that promise to captivate audiences. The narrative, crafted by Anshuman, Karmanya Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, promises to be a character-driven journey. The makers assure a lot of twists and emotional stakes.