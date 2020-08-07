Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been unveiling new aspects everyday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been probing the money laundering aspect too. Now, as per the latest development, ED has summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant, to appear before them today. ED has also asked Sushant’s close friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before them on Saturday. As per the updates, on early Friday, Rhea Chakraborty had requested the ED to delay her statement recording until her transfer petition hearing in Supreme Court. However, the probe agency did not give any exemption to Rhea and rejected her request to postpone the questioning.

Declining her request to put off the questioning today, the ED said it would wait for her till 11.30 am and put out fresh summons if she didn’t show up. The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case. The ED’s money laundering case pertains to transactions involving Rs 15 crore and allegedly related to the ‘suicide’ of Sushant Singh.

The agency had sought details of the FIR registered against Rhea by the Bihar Police and the details of two companies owned by Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea’s family from the banks. The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has accused her of cheating and threatening his son. Sushant’s family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, a day after the Centre asked the agency to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on his family’s complaint.

The CBI has named Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown others. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences.

The CBI has handed the case over to its Special Investigation Team (SIT) branch, which earlier investigated the high profile cases like Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, and liquor baron Vijay Mallya bank fraud case.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.