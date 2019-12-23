Christmas is already at the corner. As 2019 is taking a goodbye, celebrities seem to be in festive mode. “Baby Doll” Sunny Leone is also on the same list. The actress has begun the celebrations of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival, with her three kids Nisha, Noah and Asher Weber.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the festival. She shared a series of pictures of candles resting on a toy train, with her fans. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Happy 1st day of Hanukkah everyone! LOVE – Nisha…Noah…Asher Weber (sic).”

For the unversed, while Sunny was born into a Punjabi family, her husband Daniel Weber is Jewish.

Hanukkah is an eight-day festival, which starts from December 22 and ends on December 30 every year. It is also known as the festival of lights.

Last year too, Sunny Leone celebrated Hanukkah with her family. Her Instagram picture showed that the family wore matching outfits on the occasion.

Meanwhile, She recently posted a video of her ‘holiday break’ on Instagram in which she opted for a black bralette and sarong and paired the outfit with a big hat and sunglasses at the beach.

View this post on Instagram Holiday break!! 🏖️👙 #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Dec 21, 2019 at 12:54am PST

On the professional front, Sunny Leone was last seen on the big screen in a song titled “Battiyan Bujhaado” with Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She also had a cameo in Ragini MMS Returns 2, a horror series that aired on Alt Balaji on December 18. Apart from that, the actress has Tamil films Veeramadevi and Koka Kola in her kitty.