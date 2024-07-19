Nawazuddin Siddiqui discusses guilt over South Indian film roles

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is popular for embracing unconventional roles that showcase his versatility. Despite not prioritizing financial gain, he has acknowledged a different approach when it comes to South Indian cinema. In a recent interview, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star admitted to accepting roles in South Indian films primarily due to their lucrative pay, expressing a sense of guilt about this decision.

Speaking to Filmfare, the ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ actor confessed to feeling like he’s “cheating” in these performances, as he often lacks full command over his characters and relies on assistance with his lines before filming. Despite grappling with the language barrier, Siddiqui continues to take on these projects because of the substantial paycheck they offer.

When prompted to discuss his venture into South Indian cinema, particularly working alongside superstars like Rajnikanth and Venkatesh, Siddiqui elaborated on his struggle with not having complete control over his characters. He explained, “When I’m doing something like Raman Raghav, I am in command of my emotions, my thoughts, my soul. When I do South films, I’m not so sure. But because I’m being paid so well, I go ahead with it. I have guilt. Itna saara paisa de diya lekin samajh nahi aa raha kya kar rahe hain (They’re paying me so well, but I have no idea what’s happening).”

Reflecting on his use of the word “cheating,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui defended it as the most fitting term to describe his feelings. He believes he deceives in such roles because, “The audience wouldn’t get to know, but I know. It’s like doing an advertisement. I don’t have any emotion for that product, all I can see is the money I’m being paid for it.” Nevertheless, he reiterated that his passion lies in the craft of acting rather than its commercial rewards.

Furthermore, Nawaz mentioned that he could have earned just as much working in the sugar factory back in his hometown, but he chose acting out of sheer passion. Reflecting on his decision to step away from live theater performances, he revealed that his struggle to establish himself in films eventually eroded his enthusiasm for stage work.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s most recent project was the ZEE5 film ‘Rautu Ka Raaz.’ In South Indian cinema, he has appeared in films such as ‘Saindhav’ and ‘Petta.’