Nawazuddin reflects on Chand Nawab’s appeal as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ turns 9

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, continues to captivate audiences even years after his iconic portrayal of Chand Nawab in the 2015 blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. As the film marks its 9th anniversary, Nawazuddin reflects on the enduring love and appreciation he has received for his role, not just from India but also from fans in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Chand Nawab, a struggling journalist with a heart of gold, became a pivotal character in the narrative. He aids and safeguards Bajrangi’s journey with his earnestness and wit. Nawazuddin’s portrayal resonated deeply with viewers, earning him accolades globally. Speaking about the overwhelming response, Nawazuddin expressed his happiness. He stated, “I am grateful that my character is being appreciated and loved. This encourages me greatly, especially for my future projects.”

His chemistry with Salman Khan, both on and off-screen, has been noteworthy. Their collaboration extends beyond ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ to films like ‘Kick’, where their contrasting roles added depth to the storyline. Nawazuddin fondly recalls Salman’s generosity, sharing, “Off-screen, Salman bhai is very kind. He often shares dialogues with me, saying ‘Here, you say this’. In ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, he gave me many punch lines like that.”

As fans celebrate the film’s milestone, they are revisiting the magic of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, reminiscing about Chand Nawab’s role in the heartwarming tale of compassion and humanity. The film’s enduring popularity underscores Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters, leaving an indelible mark on cinema.

Looking ahead, Nawazuddin remains committed to his craft, eager to explore diverse roles that challenge and inspire. His journey from a struggling actor to one of Bollywood’s most revered talents is a testament to his dedication.

As we celebrate ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s 9th anniversary, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal of Chand Nawab reminds us of the power of cinema to unite audiences across borders, resonating with themes of empathy and cross-cultural harmony. It’s a testament to the enduring impact of storytelling and the talent of actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose characters continue to live on in the hearts of fans worldwide.