Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Achieves Bollywood’s Second-Biggest Opening of 2023 on Day 1 at the Box Office

The opening day of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 witnessed a remarkable achievement at the domestic box office. As per information from Sacnilk.com, the movie raked in an impressive ₹40 crore nett in India on Friday. Anil Sharma took the directorial reins for this film. It features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles.

Gadar 2, which portrays the lives of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, made its debut 23 years after the original film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 in the box office:

Exactly four decades after Sunny Deol marked his debut as a lead actor in the movie “Betaab,” the 65-year-old star is achieving the pinnacle of his career with his latest success. “Gadar 2,” the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster “Gadar,” has raked in a remarkable Rs 40 crore on its initial day in cinemas, as reported by the industry tracking source Sacnilk.

The film garnered an impressive overall occupancy rate exceeding 60% on its first day, with the night screenings boasting a stunning 86% occupancy rate.

Notably, this occupancy rate surpasses that of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” on its opening day. However, it’s important to note that “Pathaan” still maintains its status as the record holder for the biggest Bollywood debut. It has earned Rs 55 crore. On the other hand, “Gadar 2” managed to outshine the debut of Prabhas’ high-budget mythological spectacle “Adipurush”. It had commenced its journey with Rs 32 crore.

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, “Gadar 2” appears to be on track to achieve a substantial collection of Rs 120 crore during its opening weekend. It earns a remarkable Rs 175 crore throughout the extended Independence Day holiday weekend. Box Office India has highlighted extraordinary figures at numerous standalone cinemas across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Gujarat regions. However, the report suggests that the performance could have been stronger in Punjab and West Bengal.

Debuting in 2001, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 took the box office by storm and ultimately achieved a global gross surpassing Rs 130 crore.

Movies competing with Gadar 2:

By coincidence, “Adipurush” made its debut on Netflix and Prime Video on Friday, presenting an unforeseen competition for “Gadar 2.” The latter is already contending with the presence of “OMG 2,” featuring Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth’s “Jailer.”

Notably, the audience for “Jailer” is primarily in South India. “Gadar 2” is strategically aimed at the northern region. Adding to it, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has also played a role, having enjoyed a successful two-week run.

Earlier, talking about the film, Sunny mentioned “”Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family films. At its heart, the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”