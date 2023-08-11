Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 at Day 1 in box office

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 had been the talk of the town, with all eyes on their performance at the box office. The anticipation was palpable, especially given the substantial legacy they carried from their predecessors. While the larger canvas of Gadar 2 hinted at a strong show, the Akshay Kumar sparked hopes for OMG 2. Who is the winner for you on Gadar 2 vs OMG 2?

Now, the verdict is in, and it’s a decisive victory for Gadar 2.

This awaited sequel, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena, hit theaters on August 11.

From the very beginning, the difference between the two films was evident. Gadar 2 surged ahead with packed shows and more than double the occupancy compared to OMG 2 on its opening day. Experts in the trade project Gadar 2 to rake in a net of Rs 40 crore in India.

OMG 2, on the other hand, seems to be facing a different kind of journey. Coupled with relatively restrained promotions due to censor-related hurdles and the film’s scale, its prospects may be modest. The film seems to be struggling to reach the double-digit mark and might settle in the Rs 8-9 crore range.

The signs had been there from the very beginning, as reflected in the advance booking numbers. Gadar 2 generated a whopping Rs 17.60 crore worth of ticket sales for its debut day, while OMG 2 trailed with Rs 3.30 crore.

Some prominent film exhibitors share insights into it, saying both Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 are second installments of very popular films. Gadar, of course, etched its place in history. OMG, too, achieved cult status with widespread acclaim. They will cater to distinct audiences and mindsets.