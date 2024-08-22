Suniel Shetty’s heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Mana

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his wife Mana Shetty’s birthday with a touching post. He shared a black-and-white photo of the couple in a warm embrace, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “Happy birthday wifey … my fellow Leo, partner, best friend, and confidant.”

The post quickly became a hit among fans and industry colleagues. Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh wished Mana with a cheerful “Happy Birthday Mana!!!! Loads of love,” while Tiger Shroff playfully added, “Happy birthday mana aunty.” Neha Dhupia also joined in, writing, “Love always … happy birthday Mana ma’am.”

Suniel and Mana Shetty, who tied the knot on December 25, 1991, are parents to Athiya, born in 1992, and Ahan, born in 1996. As Suniel celebrates his wife’s special day, he’s also gearing up for a busy period in his career.

In the coming months, he’ll star in a variety of projects including “The Legend of Somnath,” which he described as nearing completion with just some VFX work left. He’s also appearing in “Welcome to the Jungle” and the Lionsgate show “Nanda Devi.”

With a career spanning over three decades, Suniel Shetty has delivered memorable performances in films like “Dilwale,” “Mohra,” “Dhadkan,” and “Hera Pheri.” Fans are particularly excited about his return in “Welcome 3,” the latest installment of the popular franchise. This film is set to hit theaters in December, with Akshay Kumar sharing a promotional video on his birthday that showcased a fun acapella performance by the cast.

The anticipation for “Welcome 3” is high, as it follows the success of the previous installments, “Welcome” and “Welcome Back,” and continues the comedic saga beloved by audiences.