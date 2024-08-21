Akshay Kumar joins Siddharth Anand for a mega-actioner

Bollywood’s OG action hero, the Khiladi Akshay Kumar, is all set to return to his element with a power-packed action flick, produced by Siddharth Anand, known for delivering hit action movies such as ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Bang Bang,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Fighter.’ The project will be backed by Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Anand’s production house, Marflix, and will be directed by Milan Luthria. This announcement has excited fans as they eagerly anticipate the collaboration between the ‘Baby’ star and the creators of several successful action films.

A source close to the development confirmed to Pinkvilla that Akshay and Siddharth have been discussing a potential collaboration for some time. Things have finally fallen into place with an engaging action film to be directed by Milan Luthria. The source stated, “Siddharth has assembled the director-writer duo of Milan Luthria and Rajat Arora to develop an action film set in the realm of vigilante justice. Once the script was finalized, the trio unanimously agreed that Akshay Kumar was the best fit for the role. Upon reading the script, Akshay also felt that this was the right project for him at this point in time.”

The source further noted that Akshay is excited to join the project and explore new territories of action and entertainment under the guidance of Anand, who is currently a top name in the industry. “Akshay loves the action genre and is always up for challenges. The Milan Luthria-directed film will feature him in a never-before-seen avatar that honors his legacy in action. Sid and Mamta are thrilled about this new collaboration with the Khiladi.”

The news has given fresh hope to Akshay’s fans after his recent projects struggled at the box office. With upcoming comedies such as ‘Housefull 5,’ ‘Jolly LLB 3,’ and ‘Welcome to The Jungle’ in the pipeline, this new action film adds excitement to his roster.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Mamta Anand are set to deliver several highly anticipated projects under their home banner. Their line-up includes the Sujoy Ghosh-directed ‘King,’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. They are also preparing to release ‘Jewel Thief,’ starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan, followed by Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4.’ Additionally, they are developing an international documentary about Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and have an untitled female-led action film in the works, along with a large-scale two-hero action film that Siddharth is likely to direct himself.