‘Stree 2’ becomes 9th biggest Indian film of all time

Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ is achieving a new milestone every day since its release. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The fifth installment of Maddock’s supernatural series has been dominating the box office like no other. Released on Independence Day, the film has earned the title of an ‘All-Time Blockbuster,’ becoming the eighth Bollywood film to achieve this status. Moreover, ‘Stree 2’ has broken the record set by SS Rajamouli’s smash hit ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’.

Over the past 14 days, the film has accumulated a staggering box office collection of 424 crores, according to the trade website Sacnilk. After a stellar 13 days, the film added 9.25 crores nett to its total, surpassing the overall domestic collection of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, which stands at 421 crores.

Chronicling the second chapter of the doom looming over the town of Chanderi, ‘Stree 2’ has already emerged as one of the biggest Indian films of 2024. Given its impressive streak, the film is expected to break more records in the coming weeks and climb the list of the highest-grossing Indian films domestically at full throttle. Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’ is anticipated to enter the 500-crore club by the end of its third weekend. The film now aims to surpass the lifetime earnings of ‘Gadar 2’ (Rs 525.7 crore), ‘Pathaan’ (Rs 543.09 crore), and ‘Animal’ (Rs 553.87 crore).

Check out the domestic collection of ‘Stree 2’ as recorded by Sacnilk here:

– Opening Week: Rs 291.65 crore

– Friday: Rs 17.5 crore

– Saturday: Rs 33 crore

– Sunday: Rs 42.4 crore

– Monday: Rs 18.5 crore

– Tuesday: Rs 11.75 crore

– Wednesday: Rs 9.25 crore

If ‘Stree 2’ manages to surpass the aforementioned hits, it will then target its biggest competitor, ‘Jawaan’. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Jawaan’ is the highest-grossing Bollywood release of all time. It boasts a total net domestic collection of 640.25 crore. However, achieving this feat will depend on how well September’s releases perform at the box office.

‘Stree 2’ is the second installment in the ‘Stree’ film series and the fifth title in Maddock’s supernatural universe.