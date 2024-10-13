Sridevi Chowk inaugurated in Mumbai by Boney and Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai witnessed tribute to legendary actor Sridevi on Saturday, as her husband, Boney Kapoor, and daughter Khushi Kapoor inaugurated a chowk in her name. The event, which took place in the bustling city, drew attention from both political figures and prominent members of the film industry.

The ceremony was attended by several well-known personalities, including veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who joined the Kapoor family in paying homage to the iconic actress. Azmi, a long-time friend of Sridevi, shared her fond memories of the late actress and posed alongside Boney Kapoor for photographers at the event.

Adding to the star-studded guest list, actors Anupam Kher and Poonam Dhillon also graced the occasion, showing their respect and admiration for Sridevi’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Both actors have worked alongside Sridevi in the past and shared their deep admiration for her talent and influence during the event.

Sridevi, born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, was a force to reckon with in Indian cinema. Known for her unforgettable roles in Hindi films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘ChaalBaaz’, and ‘English Vinglish’, Sridevi was an actress who transcended language barriers.

Her stellar performances extended beyond Bollywood to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, making her one of the few pan-Indian superstars. Over her illustrious career, she received several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 2013.

Sridevi’s legacy includes numerous accolades, including a National Film Award, four Filmfare Awards, and recognition from state film bodies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Known for portraying strong-willed women on screen, her versatility across genres helped her stand out as a unique talent in the industry.

Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2017 film ‘Mom’, where she played a mother seeking justice for her daughter. The film earned her widespread critical acclaim, and she received the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously. Sridevi passed away in February 2018 while attending a family function in Dubai.

Khushi Kapoor, who is also making her mark in the film industry, was present at the event to honor her mother’s memory. Recently, she appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical that takes viewers on a nostalgic journey through the lives of iconic comic book characters Archie, Betty, Veronica, and others. The film explores themes of friendship, love, and rebellion, and marks Khushi’s entry into the world of acting.