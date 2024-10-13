Anupam Kher celebrates Mahima Chaudhry for battling cancer

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has lauded his co-star Mahima Chaudhry for her remarkable courage as a breast cancer survivor.

The praise came as Kher shared a touching video on Instagram, showcasing highlights from their film, ‘The Signature’. In his post, Kher expressed deep admiration for Mahima’s determination to continue filming despite undergoing chemotherapy and experiencing significant hair loss.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

“This is NOT my movie promotion post,” Kher clarified, emphasizing that his message was a sincere acknowledgment of Mahima’s strength during a challenging time. He highlighted her unwavering commitment to the project, stating, “Having discovered that you have cancer, that you were going through your chemotherapy, and that you had lost most of your hair, you still went ahead and shot for our film. Happily and professionally!”

Anupam Kher didn’t hold back in praising her performance, calling it “more than brilliant.” He described her portrayal as “beautifully nuanced, heartbreaking, compassionate, effortless, and real,” asserting that it stands out as one of the finest performances in recent years. “You are the real HERO. A real role model. A real influencer! It was my pleasure and privilege to work with you,” he added.

‘The Signature’, which premiered on Zee5 on October 4, delves into the emotional struggles of Arvind, played by Kher, as he faces a life-altering crisis when his wife collapses at the airport just before a planned trip. The film, produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, features a stellar cast, including Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.