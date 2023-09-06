‘Sri’ cast, plot, release date

In the upcoming film “Sri,” the remarkable life journey of Srikanth Bolla takes center stage. This captivating story revolves around an industrialist who defied all odds posed by his visual impairment to establish Bollant Industries, leaving an indelible mark on the world. Let’s dive into the cast, plot, and release date of this inspiring cinematic narrative called ‘Sri’.

The Visionary Behind the Story

Srikanth Bolla, an Indian industrialist and the visionary behind Bollant Industries, serves as the focal point of this narrative. Notably, he achieved the distinction of becoming the first visually impaired international student in Management Science at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Creative Team

Director Tushar Hiranandani, along with the talented writing duo Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, bring Srikanth Bolla’s extraordinary journey to life on the silver screen.

The Stellar Cast

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

– Rajkummar Rao

– Alaya F

– Jyotika

– Sharad Kelkar

– Deepak Mahato

– Ravi Singh

– Kartick Sitaraman

Production Team

The movie is produced by a team of dedicated individuals:

– Tushar Hiranandani

– Bhushan Kumar

– Krishan Kumar

– Nidhi Parmar

– Gaurav Rajain

– Ajeet Singh

Mark Your Calendar

“Sri” is set to hit the theaters on September 15, 2023. As the release date draws near, audiences can anticipate a compelling cinematic experience that celebrates determination, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of one’s dreams.

This film not only sheds light on the remarkable achievements of Srikanth Bolla but also serves as a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity. “Sri” promises to inspire, uplift, and remind us all that true vision knows no boundaries. Fans patiently await to learn more about the cast, plot and release of Sri.