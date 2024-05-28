Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Srikanth’ roars past 45 cr at box office

Rajkummar Rao is captivating audiences once again with his latest film, “Srikanth,” which is on the verge of hitting a remarkable Rs 45 crore at the box office. The movie’s success underscores Rao’s exceptional talent, as he takes on the challenging role of a visually impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla. The film’s popularity has turned cinema halls into bustling hubs of excitement, reflecting Rao’s magnetic screen presence.

As “Srikanth” continues to draw crowds and rack up impressive numbers, Rao is already looking ahead to his next project, “Mr and Mrs Mahi.” This upcoming release, set for May 31, showcases Rao in a completely different lighthearted role as Mahendra Mahi, further demonstrating his incredible versatility. Switching from the intense character of Srikanth to the playful Mahendra Mahi highlights Rao’s ability to seamlessly transition between diverse roles, keeping his performances fresh and engaging.

May has certainly been a stellar month for Rao. With “Srikanth” showcasing his dramatic prowess and “Mr and Mrs Mahi” promising a more comedic touch, Rao’s range as an actor is evident. Audiences are eagerly anticipating his future projects, including the much-awaited horror comedy “Stree 2,” where he will reprise his role as Vicky. Additionally, Rao is set to star alongside Triptii Dimri in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” slated for release later this year.

Rao’s packed schedule and his ability to deliver compelling performances in varied genres have solidified his reputation as one of Bollywood’s most dynamic actors. His busy slate of projects not only keeps him in the limelight but also ensures that his fans always have something to look forward to.

In “Srikanth,” Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of a visually impaired industrialist has been a major draw for audiences, with many praising his nuanced and heartfelt performance. The film’s success at the box office is a testament to his dedication and skill. As he prepares for the release of “Mr and Mrs Mahi,” Rao’s fans can expect yet another standout performance that will likely add to his growing list of accolades.

With multiple projects in various stages of production and release, Rajkummar Rao is undeniably one of the busiest and most versatile actors in the industry today. His ability to captivate audiences with his diverse roles makes him a true powerhouse in Bollywood.