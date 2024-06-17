Kabir Bedi raves over granddaughter Alaya F’s performance in ‘Srikanth’

Celebrated actor Kabir Bedi can’t help but beam with pride as he showers accolades on his granddaughter, Alaya F, for her captivating performance in the recent hit film, ‘Srikanth’. Alaya, riding on the waves of success and admiration from all corners, cherishes her grandfather’s praise above all.

In a heartfelt interview, Kabir Bedi expressed his joy at witnessing Alaya’s blossoming talent on the silver screen. “Watching my granddaughter shine in her roles always fills me with delight,” he shared. “She’s an incredibly gifted actress. I still remember the sheer joy I felt when I had the honor of presenting her with the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress for her stellar performance in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. And now, in ‘Srikanth’, she once again proves her brilliance. What’s even more fulfilling is that ‘Srikanth’ isn’t just another film; it’s a poignant portrayal of the blind and visually impaired, adding depth to her performance.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Bedi’s pride in Alaya extends beyond her recent successes. Reflecting on her journey as the torchbearer of their family’s acting legacy, he remarked, “As a grandfather, I couldn’t be prouder. From ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ to ‘Freddy’, ‘U Turn’, ‘Srikanth’, and the upcoming ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, she has taken on diverse roles, showcasing her versatility and commitment.”

He further emphasized Alaya’s relentless dedication to her craft. “Alaya possesses a natural flair for acting, coupled with an unparalleled work ethic. Every day, she immerses herself in training, be it honing her skills in classes, hitting the gym, rehearsing scenes, or preparing for auditions. Her determination serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors, exemplifying the path to success in today’s competitive industry. Without a doubt, she is poised to become one of the finest actresses of her generation, a prospect that fills me with immense pride.”

Alaya’s journey epitomizes talent, hard work, and the unwavering support of her esteemed family. With each role she embraces, she continues to captivate audiences and leave them eagerly anticipating her next cinematic endeavor.