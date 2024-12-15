Sonu Sood to donate ‘Fateh’ earnings to old age homes and orphanages

Sonu Sood, the popular Bollywood actor known for his philanthropic efforts, recently participated in the Gift City Run in Ahmedabad to support the third season of the #DrugFreeFuture campaign. This initiative focuses on raising awareness about drug abuse and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu expressed his excitement about the event, saying, “It feels great to see so many fit and enthusiastic people early in the morning. It makes you want to join in and run with them.”

Apart from his support for social causes, Sonu also shared his plans for his upcoming action film ‘Fateh’. The film, which revolves around the theme of cybercrime, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of cyber fraud, a pressing issue in today’s digital age.

Sonu Sood revealed that the film’s earnings will go to old age homes and orphanages. “Fateh is a film made for the people of the country. We will try to send the film’s collection to old age homes and orphanages,” he said.

‘Fateh’ is a gripping action thriller based on real-life instances of cybercrime, particularly those that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film will feature an impressive ensemble cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film also boasts a talented team of Hollywood professionals, including action choreographers and a director of photography, ensuring high-quality production.

The makers of ‘Fateh’ recently released a teaser that has already generated excitement among fans. Sonu shared the teaser on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he wrote, “AA RAHA HOON…Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!”

‘Fateh’ is ready to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.