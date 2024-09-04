Sonu Sood leads relief efforts for Andhra and Telangana flood victims

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has once again demonstrated his commitment to humanitarian efforts, this time by extending crucial support to the flood-affected regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As these states grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding, Sood has launched a relief initiative aimed at delivering essential supplies to those in need.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Sood expressed his deep concern for the flood victims and stressed the importance of unified action during such challenging times. His relief efforts encompass the distribution of food, clean drinking water, medical supplies, and temporary shelters. He emphasized that his team has been working relentlessly to ensure that these resources reach the most vulnerable communities, offering them some respite amidst the ongoing crisis.

Sood’s message resonated with many as he highlighted the severe impact of the floods, which have displaced thousands, leaving them without homes or livelihoods. “Because of the floods, many have lost their homes and livelihoods, and we all have to come together to save them and normalize their lives. We are trying to send as much help as we can,” Sood stated. He also took the opportunity to commend the government’s continuous efforts in providing aid to the affected areas, acknowledging their round-the-clock work in this time of need.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

This isn’t the first time Sood has stepped up in a time of crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his extensive philanthropic work earned him widespread recognition as a real-life hero. His ongoing efforts in disaster relief have only strengthened his reputation as a figure of hope and support for many in India.

As Sood continues his humanitarian work, he is also preparing for the release of his directorial debut, “Fateh.” The film, which he has written, produced, and directed, stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah and is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.