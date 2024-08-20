Sonam Kapoor celebrates son Vayu’s 2nd birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja recently marked a special milestone as their son, Vayu, turned two years old. The family gathered in Mumbai on Monday to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Sonam took to Instagram the following day to share her heartfelt birthday wishes for her little one. On August 20, Vayu’s second birthday, Sonam posted a touching video of her son playfully running away from the camera. In her caption, Sonam expressed her immense love and gratitude, writing, “My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive.”

Sonam’s message went on to highlight the profound impact Vayu has had on her life and the lives of those around him. She described how each day with Vayu feels like a new adventure, full of his boundless curiosity, infectious laughter, and loving nature. “You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world,” she wrote, “making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger.”

The actress also reflected on how Vayu’s presence has deepened the family’s bonds. “You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined,” Sonam noted. She went on to praise Vayu for bringing “pure, unfiltered joy” to their extended family. That includes his grandparents and aunts and uncles.

Sonam’s post was filled with admiration for her son’s personality and the joy he brings into their lives. She described him as “our sunshine, our music, our little genius, and our endless source of happiness.” The love Sonam and Anand have for their son is evident. She concluded her message by expressing her excitement about watching Vayu grow and the new wonders he will bring into their lives.