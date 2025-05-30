Sonam Kapoor channels Jennifer Lopez in bold green Versace tribute

Bollywood’s ultimate style queen, Sonam Kapoor, has paid tribute to one of the most unforgettable red carpet moments in history, jaw-dropping green Versace gown of Jennifer Lopez from the 2000 Grammy Awards.

But Sonam being Sonam didn’t just copy-paste the look. She reimagined it.

Think J.Lo’s daring jungle-print gown meets Kapoor’s signature elegance. Ditching the full glam overload, Sonam let the dress do all the heavy lifting. With her hair pulled back into a neat bun and minimal makeup, the actress struck the perfect balance between sultry and sophisticated.

A recently dropped video shows Sonam confidently posing in the iconic outfit, serving high fashion and heaps of nostalgia.

This recreation makes Sonam Kapoor the first big Indian celebrity to step into ‘that’ Versace number, a gown that literally changed Google’s image search game when Jennifer Lopez first wore it.

Since then, the dress has made occasional comebacks (including a Halloween tribute by Emily Ratajkowski), but never quite like this.

Sonam’s version feels fresh, fierce, and fabulously desi-chic.

The actress has been having a standout fashion year. From gracing the cover of ‘Vogue India’ to making waves at Paris Fashion Week, and even turning heads at Dior’s pre-fall show in Japan, Sonam is clearly in her fashion prime.

Sonam’s take on fashion:

And while she loves mixing it up with international labels, her heart still beats for Indian design.

“Fashion, for me, has always been about self-expression,” Sonam shared in an earlier interview. “It’s not about dressing to impress, but about reflecting who I am.”

Her wardrobe is a living, evolving mood board of her journey—from Bollywood debutante to global fashion muse.

“I enjoy experimenting with global trends, but I always return to our roots—Indian textiles, local artisans, and heritage crafts. Sustainability is something I’ve grown to value deeply,” she added.

Motherhood, too, has added a richer layer to her personal style. “In the early years, I was still finding my voice, both as an actor and as a person,” she explained. “With time, I’ve become more comfortable in my own skin. After becoming a mother, I celebrate my body and my choices even more. My style today is bolder, more honest.”

And if she could whisper something to her younger self? “I’d say—own your uniqueness, follow your gut, and don’t shy away from standing out. Whether it’s through your words or what you wear, let your personality shine.”

