Yash teams up with ‘Mad Max’ stunt director for ‘Ramayana’

Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most anticipated projects. The film has hit the floors in full throttle, and now, Yash has commenced filming. The celebrated actor will play Ravana in the slated magnum opus. On Thursday, several snippets from the sets started going viral. The pictures featured Yash gearing up for filming. The actor looked ready to bring in the action in the epic film with his rugged and chiselled physique. For this, the actor is teaming with legendary stunt director Guy Norris.

For ‘Ramayana,’ the team has brought in Hollywood’s celebrated stunt director, Guy Norris. He has directed the breathtaking action sequences of ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,’ ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ and ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Norris is currently in India to choreograph the pulse-pounding action sequences for ‘Ramayana.’ For ‘Ramayana: Part 1,’ Yash will likely film for 60-70 days.

Advertisement

The anticipated project stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The title will also feature Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Joining the team is Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The epic mythological film is going to release in two parts, with the first one hitting theatres in 2026.

Advertisement

During his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir opened up about wrapping up the shoot for the first ‘Ramayana’ film. Moreover, the actor also expressed his excitement over being a part of “India’s greatest story.” He also stated, “I am currently working on Ramayana, which is the greatest story around. My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, somebody who is so passionately making this book, has got the best of all the artists, all the creative people, and the crew.”

The Namit Malhotra-backed grand-scale mythological film duology is one of the most highly anticipated releases. Fans are particularly excited to see top forces of the film industry unite for the project. The project will release in two parts.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi states that actors pay 30 lakhs to appear in top podcasts