Sonakshi Sinha’s 1st Diwali with Zaheer Iqbal is all about love

This year, the festival of lights shines even brighter for Sonakshi Sinha as she celebrates her first Diwali with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.

The beloved actress, known for her roles in films like ‘Dabangg’, took to Instagram on Thursday to share glimpses of their festive celebration, bringing smiles to the faces of her fans.

In her heartfelt post, Sonakshi shared a series of stunning photographs from the occasion with Zaheer. Dressed in a beautiful green and gold salwar kameez, she radiated elegance and joy.

Advertisement

Zaheer complemented her look perfectly in a classic black kurta, embodying the spirit of the festival. Keeping her style simple yet festive, Sonakshi opted for minimal jewelry, light makeup, and a flowing hairstyle, enhanced by a bindi that added to the celebratory mood.

The actress’s caption captured the essence of the occasion, conveying her warm wishes to fans: “Happy happy happy Diwali! Har ghar mei roshni, har ghar mei khushi – this is our prayer for all of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family at their home in Mumbai. The intimate wedding was followed by a lavish reception at Bastian, where numerous Bollywood stars gathered to celebrate the couple’s love.

In a heartfelt post reflecting on their journey, they wrote, “On this very day, seven years back, we saw love in its purest form… Today, that love has guided us through all challenges, leading us to this moment, where we are now man and wife.”

On the professional front, Sonakshi recently appeared in ‘Kakuda’, a film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, where she starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, the film added to her diverse portfolio.