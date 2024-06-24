Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding reception: Here’s who attended

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday, celebrating their union with a dazzling reception party that saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.

Superstar Salman Khan, a close friend of the couple, was among the prominent guests. He looked striking in a black suit as he greeted the media. Sonakshi, the radiant bride, stunned everyone in a vibrant red silk saree. Her look was accentuated with a choker-style green and gold necklace, matching drop earrings, and red bangles. She also wore a garland of jasmine in her bun, adding a traditional touch to her elegant appearance. Zaheer complemented her perfectly in a classic white Sherwani, his joy evident as he stood by his new bride’s side.

The reception was a starry affair, with numerous celebrities making their presence felt. Vidya Balan arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, while filmmaker Subhash Ghai attended with his wife. Veteran actress Saira Banu charmed everyone in a green salwar kameez, pausing to pose for the paparazzi.

Raveena Tandon looked stunning as she congratulated the couple, and the event also saw Daisy Shah and Sangeeta Bijlani among the attendees. Aditya Roy Kapur made a stylish appearance, while Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal arrived together, adding to the star power.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Iconic actress Rekha graced the event, and film director Ramesh Sippy along with actor Fardeen Khan also mingled with the guests. Arbaaz Khan was present, looking sharp as ever, while Anil Kapoor turned heads on the red carpet in a black outfit.

Kajol made a fashionable entry in a black and gold saree with a multi-coloured blouse, drawing everyone’s attention. Huma Qureshi chose a lovely beige saree paired with a trendy cutout blouse and a patterned net jacket. Her brother Saqib Saleem, close to the couple, looked dapper in a green kurta with black trousers and a matching jacket.

Chunky Panday sported a blue jacket over a white shirt and black denim, and he happily posed with Anil Kapoor for the cameras. Priyaank Sharma and his wife Shaza Morani also attended, celebrating the joyous occasion.

Other notable attendees included actor Gulshan Devaiah with his wife Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zoya Murani, Aanand L. Rai, and Reema Kagti. Ace actress Tabu and musical sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh were also present, along with Anushka Ranjan and Sanjeeda Sheikh, adding to the glittering guest list.

The reception was a true Bollywood extravaganza, reflecting the love and support for the newlywed couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, from their friends and colleagues in the industry.