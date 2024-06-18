Sonakshi Sinha shares pre-wedding party pics with Huma Qureshi

Sonakshi Sinha is setting the internet abuzz once again, this time with hints of an impending wedding to actor Zaheer Iqbal. The actor recently shared glimpses from a lively party hosted by her friends, sparking speculation of a pre-wedding celebration.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi treated fans to several snapshots, seemingly from a bachelorette bash. In one captivating selfie, the ‘Mission Mangal’ star showcased her glamour with smoky eyes, subtle lips, and a chic bun hairstyle.

Adding to the excitement, one of the photos captured Sonakshi Sinha in the company of fellow actress Huma Qureshi. Donning a dazzling black ensemble, Sonakshi exuded elegance, while Huma radiated charm in a stylish black dress.

While Sonakshi enjoyed her soirée, Zaheer too indulged in some revelry with his close pals, with actor Saqib Saleem among the attendees. Sources close to the couple revealed that their wedding is slated for June 23 in Mumbai, heightening anticipation among fans.

In an intriguing twist, an audio invitation purportedly from Sonakshi and Zaheer began circulating online, confirming their imminent nuptials. The invite, fashioned like a magazine cover, featured a cozy snapshot of the couple amidst snowfall, with Zaheer planting a tender kiss on Sonakshi’s cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

Despite the buzz surrounding their relationship, Sonakshi and Zaheer have maintained a veil of secrecy, neither confirming nor denying their romance. However, keen-eyed fans have noted the pair’s frequent appearances on each other’s social media feeds, fueling speculation about their blossoming love.

Sonakshi and Zaheer previously shared the screen in the 2022 film Double XL, but it’s their off-screen chemistry that has captured the imagination of fans. As anticipation builds for their rumored wedding, all eyes remain glued to their social media for any further hints or revelations about their love story.