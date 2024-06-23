Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now married!

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal have officially tied the knot. The couple celebrated their union in an intimate ceremony held at Sonakshi’s new apartment, 81 Aureate, in Mumbai on Sunday.

To share the joyous news with their fans and followers, Sonakshi and Zaheer posted a series of beautiful photographs from their civil wedding on social media. The images capture the essence of their love and the simplicity of their special day.

Sonakshi looked stunning in a white saree, adorned with minimal makeup and jewellery, letting her natural beauty shine through. She completed her bridal look with fresh flowers elegantly tucked into her hair. Zaheer complemented her perfectly in a traditional white kurta. One of the heartwarming photos shows Zaheer tenderly kissing Sonakshi’s hand, a gesture filled with affection.

Another touching moment captured in the photographs includes Sonakshi standing beside her father, the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, as Zaheer signs the marriage papers. This image highlights the blend of tradition and modernity that marked their wedding day. The final photo in the series shows the newlyweds beaming at the camera, radiating happiness and love.

The couple’s joint announcement came with a heartfelt caption: “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ❤️ Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer 23.06.2024”. To maintain their privacy, they have turned off the comments on their post.

Following the ceremony, the couple is set to host a grand reception for their friends and family at Bastian later tonight. The venue has been elegantly decorated, featuring a red carpet, an abundance of flowers, and a special decorative wall for photographs, ensuring a memorable evening for all attendees.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding is a beautiful testament to their enduring love, celebrated in the presence of their closest loved ones, and marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together.