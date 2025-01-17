‘Son of Sardaar 2’: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s film locks release date

The highly anticipated sequel project ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ led by Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur locks a release date. Given the popularity of the original title, fans have been patiently waiting for the sequel to hit the theatres. Releasing 13 years after the first film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is among the most awaited releases of the year. The upcoming film is going to release on July 25, 2025.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to share the tantalising piece of news. “AJAY DEVGN: ‘SON OF SARDAAR 2’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 25 July 2025 is the release date of #SonOfSardaar2, the much-anticipated sequel to #SonOfSardaar [2012]. Starring #AjayDevgn and #MrunalThakur, #SOS2 is directed by #VijayKumarArora. Presented by #JioStudios and #DevgnFilms, #SonOfSardaar2 is produced by #AjayDevgn, #JyotiDeshpande, #NRPachisia and #PravinTalreja and co-produced by #KumarMangatPathak.”

Meanwhile, the first ‘Son of Sardaar’ released in 2012. The title starred Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles of Billu and Jassi. However, last year, reports surfaced that Sanjay Dutt could not travel to the UK following his visa rejection. Subsequently, this stirred speculation about the actor walking out of the project.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor reflected on the issue. He said, “I know one thing that the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially). Waha (in the UK) sab payment ho gaye the. Everything was ready. Then a month later, you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything required. Why did you give me the Visa (in the first place)? You shouldn’t have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realise the laws?” However, later, Danik Bhaskar claimed that Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn would shoot for the film in Punjab. Vijay Kumar Arora will helm ‘Son of Sardaar 2.’

The first film featured Ajay Devgn trying to win Sonakshi Sinha’s hand in marriage by impressing her older brother, played by Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, the plot of the slated title remains under wraps.