Saif Ali Khan walks after stabbing case: Remarkable recovery, out of ICU

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after a shocking attack at his home, is being praised by his medical team for his resilience and quick thinking.

The actor, who was stabbed six times by an unknown assailant, is now out of the ICU and in a special room, showing remarkable progress in his recovery.

On Friday afternoon, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, provided an update on Saif’s condition.

He shared that the actor’s health had significantly improved since his surgery. Saif, who was initially admitted with serious injuries, was able to walk today, and doctors are optimistic that there are no lasting effects from the attack, including paralysis.

Dr. Uttamani described Saif’s actions during the attack as heroic, noting that he remained calm despite the severity of his injuries.

The doctors were particularly relieved that the knife wound came perilously close to his spine, with the blade stopping just 2 millimeters away from damaging the spinal cord. Had it gone deeper, the consequences could have been catastrophic.

“He is very fortunate to have escaped such a close call,” Dr. Uttamani said, emphasizing how narrowly Saif had avoided a life-changing injury.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, who performed the surgery on Thursday, also spoke to the media about Saif’s remarkable recovery. He described the actor’s condition as “excellent” and noted that Saif was already able to walk with little pain.

The #MumbaiPolice clarified that no person related to the case of actor #SaifAliKhan had been detained so far. Despite earlier claims, the individual brought to Bandra Police station was not linked to the incident. Meanwhile, #YogeshKadam, Maharashtra’s Junior Minister for Home… pic.twitter.com/2bp0KapnBk — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 17, 2025

The surgery had repaired the damage to his spine, and although there were concerns about potential infections due to the nature of the injury, doctors are confident that Saif will make a full recovery.

While Saif’s progress is encouraging, Dr. Dange stressed the importance of rest during the initial recovery period. The actor’s movements are currently restricted, especially due to the vulnerability of his spine.

Doctors have advised minimal activity for about a week to prevent any complications, including infections. Visitors are being carefully managed to ensure Saif Ali Khan can rest and recover without disruption.

Saif’s medical team is optimistic that his recovery will continue smoothly, with no signs of paralysis or other severe complications.