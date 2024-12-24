Sohum Shah confirms ‘Tumbbad 2’ is in the works

Actor-producer Sohum Shah, celebrated for his roles in ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Dahaad’, and ‘Maharani’, has officially revealed that the much-awaited sequel to ‘Tumbbad’ is now in progress.

Taking to Instagram, Sohum shared glimpses of himself engrossed in the script for ‘Tumbbad 2’. In the pictures, he is seen surrounded by stacks of notes and drafts, suggesting that the screenplay is already taking shape.

Captioning the post with “Ha, Tumbbad pe hi kaam kar raha hun,” Sohum ignited excitement among fans, many of whom have been waiting for updates since the original film’s release in 2018.

While no official release date has been out, the post has reassured fans that the sequel is indeed moving forward.

The original ‘Tumbbad’, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is a landmark in Indian cinema, blending horror, fantasy, and mythology in a visually stunning narrative.

Set in 1918, the film follows Vinayak Rao, a man consumed by greed as he searches for a hidden treasure tied to an ancient goddess and her cursed legacy. Its haunting atmosphere, innovative storytelling, and deep exploration of human greed earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

Sohum Shah, who played the lead role and also served as a producer for ‘Tumbbad’, has hinted that the sequel will delve deeper into the film’s intricate folklore and expand on its mysterious universe.

Fans of the original film have long speculated about a sequel, given the film’s open-ended narrative and its rich, untapped mythology. With Sohum’s confirmation, anticipation is now at an all-time high.

In addition to ‘Tumbbad 2’, Sohum is gearing up for the release of another project, ‘Crazxy’. Produced under his banner, Sohum Shah Films, the film is ready to hit theaters on March 7, 2025. The recently unveiled motion poster has already generated buzz.