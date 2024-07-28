Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate 10-year engagement anniversary in Paris

Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, are currently savoring a delightful family getaway in Europe alongside their young daughter Inaaya. The actress recently took to Instagram to commemorate a special milestone in their relationship: their engagement in Paris a decade ago.

In a series of charming snapshots shared on Saturday, Soha gave followers a glimpse into their Parisian holiday. The first image captures the couple posing amidst the picturesque streets of Paris. Soha looked elegant in a black top, blue flared jeans, and a grey coat, while Kunal opted for a casual look in a white T-shirt, green trousers, and accessorized with a red cap and silver chain.

The photos also showcased their exploration of the romantic city, with adorable moments like little Inaaya placing a candle in a church and another capturing the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

Accompanying the picturesque post was a heartfelt caption from Soha, reminiscing, “Ten years ago, almost to this day, we got engaged in Paris, and this city will always have my heart (and my toothbrush, which I left behind at the hotel).”

Soha Ali Khan, hailing from a distinguished lineage as the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, tied the knot with Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. Their joy further enriched with the arrival of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

Known for her roles in memorable films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Tum Mile’, and ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns’, Soha has also ventured into web series such as ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ and ‘Hush Hush’. Kunal Kemmu, with a diverse filmography spanning ‘Kalyug’, ‘Golmaal’ series, and ‘Lootcase’, continues to charm audiences with his versatile performances.

As they continue to celebrate their journey together, Soha and Kunal’s Parisian getaway serves as a poignant reminder of their enduring love story, beautifully encapsulated through these cherished moments shared with their fans.