Karan Johar marks one year of ‘Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’

Celebrating a milestone in Bollywood, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to mark the first anniversary of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, a film that captured hearts across India. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie was a tribute to the magic of Hindi cinema, filled with love and nostalgia.

In a heartfelt post, Karan Johar expressed his gratitude to everyone who made the film possible. He reminisced about the joy and honor of working with an exceptional cast and crew. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today – and I am so happy…so happy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year,” wrote Johar.

He reserved special praise for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, declaring them as the best Rocky and Rani ever portrayed on screen. He fondly recalled their contributions, making his directorial journey smooth and memorable. Additionally, Johar expressed his delight in working again with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, whom he adoringly referred to as “aunty J”.

The film wasn’t just a platform for established stars like Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi; it also showcased emerging talents like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir. Karan Johar acknowledged their immense contributions, describing them as the best ensemble any filmmaker could dream of.

Released on July 28 last year, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ received widespread acclaim for its portrayal of love and family dynamics. It became a significant success, resonating deeply with audiences and critics alike.

As Karan Johar celebrated this milestone, his message on Instagram encapsulated not just the success of a film but also the bonds forged and memories created during its making. It was a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the magic that unfolds when talented individuals come together to create something extraordinary for the silver screen.