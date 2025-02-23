Go Goa Gone 2: Kunal Kemmu wants to direct the sequel

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, known for his impeccable comic timing and versatile performances, has expressed his desire to direct the much-anticipated sequel ‘Go Goa Gone 2’.

The 2013 cult zombie comedy, starring Saif Ali Khan, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Kemmu himself, remains one of India’s most unique cinematic experiments.

While a sequel has been rumored for years, the actor-turned-director now seems eager to take the reins himself if given the opportunity.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Kunal reminisced about his experience working on ‘Go Goa Gone’ and his admiration for co-star Saif Ali Khan. He shared his excitement about the idea of working with Saif again and even collaborating with his mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

“I briefly got to work with Saif in ‘Go Goa Gone’, and I really enjoyed that experience. I’d love to work with him again, and honestly, if they ask me to direct a sequel, I would love to make it,” Kunal said.

He also acknowledged the challenges that come with making a sequel, especially one with such a dedicated fan base. “It’s nerve-wracking because with the first film, people come in with no expectations. But with a sequel, there’s already a level of anticipation. The pressure is high, but that’s also what makes it exciting,” he added.

Fans have been waiting for ‘Go Goa Gone 2’ ever since its announcement in 2018. However, the project has faced multiple delays, and no official updates have are out on its development. The original film, directed by Raj & DK, was a surprise hit with its unique blend of comedy and horror, making it India’s first-ever zombie apocalypse film.

Given Kunal’s growing experience in filmmaking, his involvement as a director might be just what the sequel needs to finally take off.