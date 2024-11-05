‘Singham Again’ triumphs on Monday with impressive day 4 earnings

Rohit Shetty’s latest action-packed film, ‘Singham Again’, has captivated audiences across India, maintaining its momentum after a blockbuster opening weekend.

On its fourth day, the film passed the crucial “Monday test,” pulling in an estimated 17-18 crore rupees, a positive indicator of its sustained popularity. Fans are eagerly flocking to theaters, and with enthusiastic word-of-mouth spreading, the film’s success appears set to continue through the coming week.

Released on November 1, ‘Singham Again’ hit screens just in time for the Diwali festivities, appealing to families and fans of high-octane entertainment alike. This latest chapter in Shetty’s celebrated “Cop Universe” stars Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

He’s joined by a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Together, they deliver the thrills and action that have come to define this franchise.

This fifth installment has been in the works for several years. Initially announced in 2017 under the tentative title ‘Singham 3’, the film’s title was final in late 2022. Filming spanned locations from Mumbai and Hyderabad to scenic settings in Kashmir and Sri Lanka, with production wrapping in September 2024.

While ‘Singham Again’ faced delays that pushed its release from an original August 15 launch date, the wait has only fueled fan anticipation. Phars Films acquired international distribution rights, expanding the film’s reach beyond India.

However, not all markets will see the movie; it faced a ban in Saudi Arabia due to its depiction of sensitive religious themes and Hindu-Muslim conflicts. In India, the Central Board of Film Certification cleared the film with a U/A rating after minor edits totaling just over seven minutes.