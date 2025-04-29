Reconsider “inhumane” decision to deport Pakistani nationals; Mehbooba, Tarigami tell Centre

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday described as “inhumane” the government’s decision to deport all Pakistani nationals from India and called for reconsideration of the step.

The central government had ordered the deportation of all Pakistani nationals following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed. The incident has sparked anger across the country.

Criticising the decision, Mehbooba wrote on X that “the government directive to deport all Pakistani nationals from India has raised serious humanitarian concerns, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir”.

“Many affected are women who came to India 30 to 40 years ago, married Indian citizens, raised families, and have long been part of our society”, she said.

“We urge the government to reconsider this decision and adopt a compassionate approach regarding women, children, and the elderly. Deporting individuals who have lived peacefully in India for decades would not only be inhumane but would inflict deep emotional and physical distress on families who now know no other home”, she added.

Mehbooba also urged Home Minister Amit Shah and CMs of all states to intervene and ensure the safety of Kashmiri students until they can safely return home.

She wrote on X, “Receiving distress calls from Kashmiri students across India living in fear due to ongoing unrest. Some institutions have postponed exams & advised students to return home until normalcy is restored, while others have decided otherwise”.

“Additionally, a strong message must be sent to those spreading communal hate on social media. Such divisive forces must be identified and dealt with firmly to maintain peace and harmony”.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has also criticised the move to deport Pakistani nationals. He wrote on X: “Deporting women from Pakistan & PoK, who came to J&K after the government rolled out a rehabilitation policy in 2010, is inhumane. These women, married to local Kashmiri men, have built their lives here, raising families & living peacefully since their arrival”.

“They always seek to live as law-abiding citizens, fully integrated into society. Forcing their deportation will only disrupt their families and inflict deep mental anguish”.

“Notably, in 2006, the CPI(M) had introduced a resolution in the Assembly, calling for measures to facilitate the return of youth who had crossed over to the LoC”, Tarigami added.

Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has cautioned political parties ”to restrain themselves from making statements at this time, our enemies must not be given any opportunity to take advantage”.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Friday directed all DCs and SSPs to take appropriate action to ensure the exit of Pakistani nationals as per the deadline notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order all existing valid visas, except medical visas, long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, issued by Government of India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with immediate effect from 27 April. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April.