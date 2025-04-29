Nawazuddin Siddiqui explains why he initially chose to distance himself from OTT platforms

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his powerful performances across films and web series, recently opened up about his earlier decision to distance himself from OTT platforms.

In a candid conversation, the ‘Haddi’ actor shared his perspective on why he initially stepped away from the digital space, offering insights into his evolving relationship with the world of streaming content. When asked about his earlier decision to distance himself from OTT platforms, Nawazuddin told IANS, “That was ages ago! And even then, many of my films were releasing on OTT. That hasn’t changed. My next film is going to theatres, yes—but OTT is here to stay, and it reaches a massive audience.”

In 2021, reports emerged about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s decision to step away from OTT platforms after he expressed his dissatisfaction with the content being produced. In an interview at the time, he mentioned that he no longer wished to work on streaming platforms due to his disappointment with the kind of shows being churned out. The actor criticized OTT as a “dumping ground” for repetitive content, stating, “We either get shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place, or sequels to shows that have nothing new to offer.” Siddiqui further described the platforms as a “racket” for large production houses and actors.

However, later, the ‘Sacred Games’ actor clarified that his comments had been misinterpreted. Nawazuddin explained that his intention was never to quit working on OTT platforms. Instead, he expressed that he simply didn’t want to take on projects that resembled serials.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next “Costao” where he plays the role of a fearless customs officer. The 50-year-old actor revealed that it was the officer’s bravery and the character’s depth that made the role impossible to resist.

“There can’t be just one reason. There were many factors, actually. But if I had to highlight a few, the two people sitting beside me—Sejal and Vinod—were major reasons. It was the writing. And of course, it was about Costao —his personality, his life story. His bravery, honesty, discipline, and courage really moved me,” he explained.

Directed by debutant Sejal Shah, “Costao” features a cast including Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui, with the screenplay penned by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava.

Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous 1990s in Goa, “Costao” will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting May 1.