‘Singham’ actor Ravindra Berde dies at 78

Tragedy struck the Indian film industry as veteran actor Ravindra Berde, renowned for his roles in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, breathed his last at the age of 78. The esteemed thespian, best known for his collaboration with Bollywood stalwart Ajay Devgn in the blockbuster ‘Singham,’ succumbed to the relentless battle with throat cancer on December 13.

Berde’s health had been a cause for concern for several months, and he had been undergoing rigorous cancer treatment. The actor was under the care of Tata Hospital in Mumbai, where he battled the debilitating effects of throat cancer. Discharged from the hospital just two days earlier, he suffered a sudden heart attack on Wednesday morning, shattering optimism for his recovery.

The late actor, brother to the legendary Laxmikant Berde, leaves behind a legacy that spans over a hundred films in both Hindi and Marathi languages. His contributions to the cinematic world were not confined to a single genre or language, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Ravindra Berde was not only an accomplished actor but also a beloved family man. Survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law, and a grandchild, his demise is a profound loss to both his immediate family and the broader film fraternity.

Among his notable works, Berde shared the screen with iconic actors such as Anil Kapoor in ‘Nayak: The Real Hero,’ a film that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema upon its release in 2001. Additionally, his role as Zamindar Chandrakant in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ solidified his place as a distinguished character actor.

The news of Ravindra Berde’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout the industry, with colleagues and fans alike mourning the loss of a talent that contributed significantly to the world of entertainment. His filmography, rich with collaborations with luminaries like Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Viju Khote, Sudhir Joshi, and Bharat Jadhav, stands as a testament to his enduring impact on Indian cinema.