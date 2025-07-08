Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ locks final release date, and it’s sooner than you think

After a long wait and multiple delays, Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film ‘Kingdom’ is finally locked in for release, and fans can officially count down to July 31.

The announcement came directly from Vijay himself, who shared a gripping new promo on Monday that instantly set social media abuzz.

Clocking in at 44 seconds, the teaser offers a sneak peek into the high-octane world of ‘Kingdom’, showing Vijay in a dual role, first as a law enforcer and then as a prisoner fighting for survival behind bars.

It’s a gritty, action-packed glimpse that promises bullets, betrayals, and a battle for justice.

“July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold,” Vijay captioned his post.

The road to ‘Kingdom”s release hasn’t been smooth. Originally scheduled for a May 30 release, the film was pushed to July 4 due to geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, which disrupted the promotional campaign.

The team behind the film released a statement back then explaining the difficult decision: “We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations.”

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, reacting to the promo, shared her excitement online, writing: “This is…. All the bestest to the whole team! Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one. July 31st is going to be a big celebration!”

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, ‘Kingdom’ is an intense action spy thriller that marks a fresh turn in Vijay Deverakonda’s career. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in pivotal roles.

Produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the project boasts a musical score by none other than Anirudh Ravichander.