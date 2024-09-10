Sidharth Malhotra honors Captain Vikram Batra on his 50th birth anniversary

On September 9, actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to honor Captain Vikram Batra, the celebrated war hero whose story he portrayed in the film ‘Shershaah’.

This year marked what would have been 50th birth anniversary of Vikram Batra, and Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback photo from his visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where he paid his respects.

Accompanying the image, Malhotra wrote a heartfelt tribute, expressing his gratitude for having had the privilege of bringing Batra’s story to the screen and acknowledging the enduring inspiration of Batra’s courage and spirit.

Captain Vikram Batra, a brave Indian Army officer, was born on September 9, 1974. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honor, for his exceptional bravery and selflessness during the Kargil War. He made the ultimate sacrifice on July 7, 1999,… pic.twitter.com/tZxSmsutNk — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) September 9, 2024

Captain Vikram Batra, known for his extraordinary bravery during the Kargil War in 1999, is remembered as a symbol of valor and sacrifice. The Kargil War, which lasted over 60 days, was a crucial conflict between India and Pakistan. The Indian Army, facing harsh winter conditions and rugged terrain, managed to reclaim strategically significant positions that had been occupied by Pakistani forces. This victory, achieved with critical air support from the Indian Air Force, was a testament to the resilience and determination of the Indian troops.

‘Shershaah’, released on August 12, 2021, portrays the life of Captain Batra and the sacrifices made by him and his comrades. The film, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, features Malhotra in a dual role as Batra and his twin brother Vishal. Kiara Advani plays Dimple Cheema, Batra’s girlfriend, whose love story with him is poignantly depicted in the film. The film’s narrative captures both the heroism of the Kargil War and the personal aspects of Batra’s life.

In addition to Malhotra and Advani, the film boasts a supporting cast including Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, and Nikitin Dheer. The film was well-received and honored with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards, recognizing its contribution to Indian cinema and its respectful portrayal of a national hero’s life.