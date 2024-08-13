Sidharth Malhotra marks 3 years of ‘Shershaah’ with tribute

Three years have passed since the release of ‘Shershaah’, a film that captured the hearts of audiences and honored the memory of a real-life hero. To commemorate this special milestone, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a heartfelt message and a collection of behind-the-scenes photos on social media.

Released on August 12, 2021, ‘Shershaah’ portrays the heroic life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War martyr who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media accounts to celebrate the film’s anniversary. In his post, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring Captain Batra’s inspiring story to the screen.

The tribute began with a photo of Sidharth in his army uniform as Captain Batra, followed by an image of him with the Indian Army. Additional photos included moments with Captain Batra’s family and his co-star and now-wife Kiara Advani.

In his touching message, Sidharth wrote, “Three years since ‘Shershaah’! Portraying Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, bringing to life the story of a legendary hero. Honored with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.” He further reminisced about the unforgettable experience of meeting Batra’s family and celebrating the hero’s legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Producer Karan Johar also joined in the celebrations, sharing a tribute video on Instagram. Johar’s post highlighted the film’s significant impact, stating, “A film for the ages…a film that we are so proud of.” He tagged key contributors, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and the film’s director Vishnu Varadhan, among others.

‘Shershaah’ was celebrated not just for its compelling portrayal of Captain Batra, but also for its role in bringing Sidharth and Kiara together. The film, based on Batra’s brave efforts during the Kargil War in 1999, won the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards the previous year.

The film, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, also featured a strong supporting cast including Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, and Nikitin Dheer. Sidharth played dual roles as Captain Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara Advani portrayed Dimple Cheema, Batra’s fiancée. Their on-screen chemistry extended off-screen, with the couple’s relationship blossoming during the filming.

‘Shershaah’ remains a powerful reminder of courage and sacrifice, and its impact continues to resonate with fans and the film industry alike. As the film reaches its third anniversary, it stands as a testament to the life of a true hero and the enduring legacy of his story.